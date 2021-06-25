Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,193,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,096 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $727,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.33. 34,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,698. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

