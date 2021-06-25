Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,565,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 78,364 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.51% of Dolby Laboratories worth $351,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,688. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.