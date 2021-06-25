Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,766 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.54% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $254,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after buying an additional 669,591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,125. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

