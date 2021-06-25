ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENS. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE ENS opened at $97.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

