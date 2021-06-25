ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $2.33 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $46,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $163.73 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $89.84 and a one year high of $165.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

