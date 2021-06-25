ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,528 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,147. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

