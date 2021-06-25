ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 191.5% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 268,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 176,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 73,838 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,632,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS:INDA opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.