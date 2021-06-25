ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ManTech International worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after buying an additional 165,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

