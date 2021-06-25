ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 143,873 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 147.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 143,873 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of TimkenSteel worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $687.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

