ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after buying an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $2,122,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $59,166,802.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,987 shares of company stock worth $27,079,504. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $219.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

