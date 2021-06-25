ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 66,054 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $237,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,113.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $45.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.