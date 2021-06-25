Citigroup Inc. Sells 248,073 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248,073 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

