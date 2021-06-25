Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,338 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Evergy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.