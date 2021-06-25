Citigroup Inc. Has $11.32 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 669,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

