Citigroup Inc. Has $10.28 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,246 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

