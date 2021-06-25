Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384,338 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Discovery worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

