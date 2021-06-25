Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,840 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EGP stock opened at $166.33 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.47 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.48.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.