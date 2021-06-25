Citigroup Inc. Buys 9,128 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Aspen Technology worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $138.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.55 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.