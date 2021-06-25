Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,260,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 473,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $478,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10,839.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,202,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,962 shares during the period. Jentner Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 507,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,253,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

