CIBC Lowers The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$95.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

