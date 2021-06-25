Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce sales of $288.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.13 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $151.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $943.53 million to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $657,755.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,670.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHH stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

