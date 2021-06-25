Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSVF remained flat at $$9,598.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9,489.66. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $7,668.33 and a 12-month high of $10,000.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

