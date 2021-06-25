Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

CSSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.38.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $578.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $319,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $234,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $13,670,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $12,260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $318,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.