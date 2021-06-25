Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is BlueSpruce Investments LP’s Largest Position

BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,584 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 12.6% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned approximately 0.54% of Charter Communications worth $633,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

Charter Communications stock traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $719.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.31. The company has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $498.08 and a one year high of $713.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.