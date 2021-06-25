Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading Down 48.3% Over Last Week

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $310,395.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.79 or 0.00580238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,907,627 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.