Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Shares Up 0.6%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39.

Century Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

