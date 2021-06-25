Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.00

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 6901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 3.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

