Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.00

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 6901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 3.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.