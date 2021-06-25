CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$69.88. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$69.75, with a volume of 254,090 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL.B. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.29.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at C$7,440,424. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at C$6,572,802.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

