Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSTL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $155,419.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,489 shares of company stock worth $18,467,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

