Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -280.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.