Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $400.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.15.

CVNA stock opened at $304.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,319,248 shares of company stock valued at $357,784,032. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Carvana by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

