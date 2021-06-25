Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CARR. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.31.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 100.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.