CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. CarMax reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

KMX opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.06. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

