CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63. CareDx has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $99.83.

In other CareDx news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,901.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $226,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,701,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,286 shares of company stock worth $13,922,930. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth about $97,982,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,972,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 9.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

