Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $189.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,422. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.57.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.