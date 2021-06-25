Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,409 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 3.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Corteva by 4.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.51. 5,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,412. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

