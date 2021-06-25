Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 58,862 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after acquiring an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after acquiring an additional 102,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after acquiring an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,286,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,486,000 after acquiring an additional 106,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

DFS traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.00. 7,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.31. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

