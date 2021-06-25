Capitolis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 214.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $156.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,351. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.09. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

