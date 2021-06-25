Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $10.67 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,509,000 after purchasing an additional 471,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 640,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 207,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.