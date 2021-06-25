Capitolis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 224.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,022 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,598. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

