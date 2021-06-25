Capital One Financial Weighs in on Welltower Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Welltower in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WELL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.59.

Welltower stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $83.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

