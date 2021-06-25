Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 189,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,750.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 79,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 78,977 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 422,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $351.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

