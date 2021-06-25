Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $366.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.55 and a 1 year high of $370.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total value of $1,135,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

