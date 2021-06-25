Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $963,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $240.95 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

