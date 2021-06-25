Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $864,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $97.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.