Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AerCap by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 779,514 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

AER opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.44. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

