Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 609 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded up $10.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.77. 65,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $502.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.14 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $234.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

