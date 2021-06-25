Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,167 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,037,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $168.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

