Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 289,742 shares.The stock last traded at $12.08 and had previously closed at $12.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $855.47 million, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

