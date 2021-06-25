Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GOEV opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.24. Canoo has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that Canoo will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,269,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $16,735,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

